Nearly 100 cats and dogs in need of home at local animal shelter

ROANOKE, Va. - Nearly 100 cats and dogs are in need of a home at the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection.

But with July 4th just days away, Managing Director Mike Warner of the animal shelter said that number is expected to rise.

In an effort to bring that number down, the shelter got the word out and put on an ice cream social, which drew in a packed crowd of pet lovers.

Sybil Puruczky, who came to the ice cream social, is hoping to add a new member to the family.

“I do pray that they completely clear out the shelter,” Puruczky said.

While workers at the animal shelter are concerned about overcrowding, Warner said they're overwhelmed with the amount of community support.

“The turnout was great. It was better than I expected,” Warner said.

If you'd like to adopt a cat or a dog, Warner said he hopes more animals will get adopted before July 4th.

