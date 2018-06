ROANOKE CITY - Appalachian Power Company reports that 2,295 customers are without power in Roanoke City.

Power has been out since noon Saturday. According to APCO's website, crews are still assessing conditions and have no estimated time of power restoration.

Customers affected are located in Old Southwest and Wasena neighborhoods.

The cause of the outage has been listed as a distribution line.

