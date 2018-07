ROANOKE, Va. - An effort to clean up the area around Eureka Park got volunteers up early Saturday morning.

For hours, a group of nearly 50 volunteers walked around the Melrose-Rugby neighborhood collecting all kinds of trash.

More than a dozen police officers also came out to show their support.

People could put out anything that wasn't hazardous to be picked up.

Volunteers cleaned up clutter, unwanted brush and furniture.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.