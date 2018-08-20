Nearly 900 animals find homes through Clear the Shelters

ROANOKE, Va. - Hundreds of animals now have new homes thanks to the Clear the Shelters event.

Nearly 900 animals were adopted through the WSLS 10 campaign. Numbers are still being finalized.

The nationwide pet adoption drive was a huge hit for three shelters: Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoptions, the City of Salem Animal Shelter and the Roanoke Valley SPCA. All broke single-day adoption records.

“We adopted out 35 pets on Saturday, which is a record for our shelter. We've never done that much. Previously, 18 was our record in one day, so that was a huge opportunity for us. It was great to see all those pets going to their forever homes," Roanoke Valley SPCA CEO Denise Hayes said.

Despite this weekend's success, shelter leaders said they're still looking for loving homes for lots of animals.

