Nearly a dozen volunteers spend day collecting trash at Jordan's Point Park

LEXINGTON, Va. -

Nearly a dozen volunteers spent several hours collecting all kinds of trash at Jordan's Point Park.

Gigi Glaeser and her father came together to help with the cleanup.

“It's really important and we're doing it for them and it's not really the best way to do it but at least we're trying to help the environment,” Glaeser said.

This year marks the 30th annual Clean the Bay Day, but it's the first time the City of Lexington is participating in this statewide effort.

Organizer Meredith Warfield of the City of Lexington was thrilled to participate.

“Every little piece of trash or debris that goes into our watershed eventually ends up in the Chesapeake Bay and it’s a very precious body of water,” Warfield said.

In addition to cleaning up around Jordan's Point Park, volunteers also collected debris at Wood's Creek Trail.

Glaeser says she hopes everyone will pick up after themselves.

Warfield hopes this will be an annual community event for years to come.

