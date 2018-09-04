Neighbors react to assault, death of Roanoke woman

ROANOKE, Va. - A neighbor is describing the alleged assault that killed a northwest Roanoke woman last week.

Police announced Monday that they arrested 20-year-old Roanoke resident Dontae Brown in connection with the death of 64-year-old Charlotte Brewster. They said the two are related and there was a protective order against Brown.

Police said Brewster’s injuries showed she was assaulted inside her Ferncliff Avenue apartment and they’ve ruled her death a homicide.

A neighbor told 10 News that his mother and another friend heard loud noises that day that they say sounded like someone hitting the wall.

“My mama said she heard noise, 'boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,' and she wanted to go up there and check, and then the people under my mama said they heard noise, 'boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,' like somebody hitting the wall,” neighbor Richard Cooper said.

Police say the assault happened Thursday and Brewster died Friday. Cooper says she and his mother spent a lot of time together.

“She was cool. She was from New York,” Cooper said.

Officers said they found both Brewster and Brown inside when they entered the apartment. Brown is facing charges for malicious wounding and violating a protective order.

Roanoke police said they’re continuing to investigate.

