New adventures coming to Explore Park starting this weekend

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - You'll soon be able to hit the water at one of the most popular outdoor spots in Roanoke County.

Tubing and kayak rentals start this weekend at Explore Park.

The 1-mile float through the Roanoke River gorge starts on Saturday -- kicking off the summer season.

The rentals will include gear and a shuttle to the launch point. It was made possible through a partnership with Blue Mountain Adventures.

"It's a hidden gem that we have this right here in Roanoke," said Holly Hart, with Blue Mountain Adventures. "It consists of four rapids, class 1-class 2 varying on water level, it takes an average of an hour or hour and a half to float this section."

The river additions are part of efforts to turn Explore Park into an outdoor destination.

Other developments include a treetop adventure ropes course opening in July and a new brewpub this fall.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.