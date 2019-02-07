New board game store opens in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va.- - If you're looking for a new board game to play there's a spot for you in downtown Roanoke.

BLADE Gaming located on the corner of Salem Avenue and 5th Street opened in December. They have over 500 board game titles and popular card games in stock.

For $5, you can play all day. The owner tells 10 News there's been a positive overwhelming response from customers in the Roanoke Valley.

"So far we've only been running Magic the Gathering tournament and Pokémon tournament for the Pokémon crowd which is really popular right now. But we also have several board game tournament to play in the future. We're going to offer demos for some of our games and once enough people learn how to play we'll hold tournaments mostly for store credit and promotional items," said Josh Swartz, owner.

BLADE Gaming is open noon to midnight every day except Tuesdays.



