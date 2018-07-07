New brewery pushes downtown Roanoke's western fringe

ROANOKE, Va. - The downtown Roanoke footprint continues to grow as a new brewery opened its doors Friday night.

A Few Old Goats Brewing is located in the West End Flats. It's owned by a handful of local families who are all Cleveland natives. The brewery opened to a large crowd for its grand opening celebration.

Owners said they chose the location because of all the outside space it offers customers. They also like being a trendsetter on the western fringe of downtown.

"We absolutely love being on the West End, the West End is where it's moving to," A Few Old Goats co-wwner Tom Kincaid said. "Being part of Old Southwest will be fantastic for us, we think we're going to help revitalize this area and we want to be a big part of that."

The brewery offers a variety of different beers for all sorts of tastes. The owners said they received nothing but support from the other craft breweries in the area as well.

