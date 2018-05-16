New brunch spot opening on Franklin Road in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - A new brunch spot is coming to Roanoke.

First Watch will move into the new building next to Earth Fare on Franklin Road, which is in the same area as the old Ukrop's.

First Watch, a chain restaurant with five locations in Virginia, is set to open Monday, May 21 at 7 a.m. It will employ about 25 people.

First Watch has a menu with breakfast, brunch and lunch options. It boasts farm fresh ingredients and typical brunch items, such as avocado toast, breakfast tacos, and smoked salmon eggs benedict. The restaurant also has a fresh juice bar.

First Watch serves its entire menu seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The restaurant also offers customers complimentary newspapers and free Wi-Fi.

