New cellphone lockers at Roanoke courthouse

ROANOKE, Va. - There's a new spot for you to stash your cellphone at the Roanoke City Courthouse.

Eighteen lockers are now available for use in the main lobby of the building in downtown Roanoke.

The Roanoke City Sheriff's Office said it is hoping these safe zones will help people who use public transportation and have no other place to store their belongings.

"This is a way for them to safely secure their belongings while they're at our courthouse," said Kristen Borak, the community relations specialist for the Sheriff's Office.

The lockers are free to use and instructions are posted near the lockers.

The Sheriff's Office wants to add two more lockers in other parts of the building. Right now, no other courthouses in Roanoke or the New River Valley offer this kind of storage space.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.