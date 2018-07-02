New developments revealed for the Marketplace Shopping Center in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - A shopping center in Christiansburg that's been nearly empty for the past ten years ... could soon see some new development.

On Friday, Mayor Mike Barber of Christiansburg spoke with developers to find out what's next. He says they are going to take down the building where Joann Fabrics used to be and create another entrance, for shoppers. In addition to another entrance, Arby's will be removed, and a new traffic light and road will be placed at the intersection of North Franklin and Shopper's Way.

“They know they are going to have to do some renovations. Do I know if that means they have to tear the whole thing down and start over? I don’t think they will, but they basically said 'build-outs'. So it’s probably renovating and upfitting some of the areas over there,” said Barber.

Barber says the projected renovations could cost anywhere from $25 million to $30 million.



