New juice bar opens in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - A new juice bar is open for business in downtown Roanoke.

Get Juiced opened just a couple weeks ago. It's at Center in the Square.

You can buy a smoothie or fresh-pressed juice with fruit and vegetables and no artificial ingredients.

They'll make them fresh for you and will also start offering grab and go options soon.

"We wanted to offer healthier options in downtown Roanoke and there's no real juice or smoothie bars in downtown Roanoke and so we thought it'd be cool to open one," owner Toya Jones said.

