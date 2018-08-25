New Life-Guard exhibit debuts at Virginia Museum of Transportation

ROANOKE, Va. - There's a brand-new, high-tech exhibit at the Virginia Museum of Transportation, which is dedicated to history made right here in Roanoke.

The museum and Carilion Clinic unveiled the new Life-Guard exhibit today. It's an interactive look at the history of the program and some of the behind-the-scenes action. When you press buttons, different videos and pictures pop up, letting you know more about what happens in the sky above you.

"It's a more interactive, high-tech experience that will be more integrating for all of the people who are here to see it, and so it's important to us that it's at the Virginia Museum of Transportation because a lot of people don't know that Life-Guard was actually the first air medical helicopter in the commonwealth of Virginia," Carilion Clinic Life-Guard program director Susan Smith said.

Carilion donated the money for the exhibit. The museum celebrates the aviation gallery's fifth birthday Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

