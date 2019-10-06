New-look Vinton Fall Festival continues tradition with a German twist

VINTON, Va. - The Vinton Fall Festival has been an autumn tradition in town for 17 years, but it looked a bit more Bavarian this year.

The Fall Festival, which happened Saturday morning, joined forces with Big Lick Entertainment's Oktoberfest event this year. The combined celebration filled the air with traditional German music and filled downtown Vinton's streets with crafts and food.

Vinton mayor Bradley Grose says he's satisfied with what the festival has become and what it represents for the town.

"This festival means a lot to us," Grose said. "It's a great opportunity to get together and know each other. It's just a really exciting time. It's a good small town atmosphere, and that's what we enjoy here in Vinton."

The festival ended with the Rocktoberfest celebration inside of Twin Creeks Brewing.

