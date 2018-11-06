New Melrose library scheduled to open in summer 2019

ROANOKE, Va. - The new Melrose Branch library is on track to open next summer. Roanoke City Council members got a briefing on the project on Monday.

The plan will relocate the library from its current location on Salem Turnpike to a site at the Goodwill Industries building on Melrose where construction is currently underway.



The public will be able to submit their proposals for what they would like to see go into the old location. City leaders say they're looking for ideas that would bring the greatest benefit to the city and the community.

"One of the things that we want anyone who would be interested in the building would afford them an opportunity once the RFP is issued to go and look at the inside, provide information about the condition of the HVAC, plumbing and all that. It is in operable condition but it is a 40-year-old building," said Brian Townsend, assistant city manager.

The request for proposals for the old Melrose library site will open in early 2019.

