New mental health services facility opens in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - A new mental health services center is officially open in northwest Roanoke.

Sherman Lea Jr., the son of Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea, is celebrating the opening of New Hope Support Services. The facility is located in northwest Roanoke and Lea Jr. says that was an easy choice.

"When you want to change your community, you make investments in that community. So we wanted to be here," said Lea Jr.

New Hope will offer services such as mental health skill-building, counseling, and medication management. New Hope support services has locations throughout the region. Lea Jr. says the location in northwest Roanoke presents an opportunity to not only help patients but the community as a whole.

"It's important for us to deal with some of the homeless issues, some of the crime issues, to look at what are some of the deeper things that stem from this," said Lea Jr.

Staff at New Hope are also hoping to address a need for mental health services in the valley. The hope is more mental health service options will mean less resistance to treatment.

"Mental health has such a stigma and it's so sad. I've been at this work a long time and sometimes I think it's better and sometimes I think it's not any different than it was 30 or 40 years ago," said Gloria Manns, a licensed mental health professional.

To learn more about New Hope Support Services, click here.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.