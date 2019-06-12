New online video series launched to promote downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - A new effort is underway to promote one of the most popular spots in the Star City.

Downtown Roanoke, Inc. has started an online video series with people showcasing some of their favorite things.

In the first video, a resident talks about the many diverse restaurants and the library being some of his favorite places to visit downtown.

The idea came from a conversation Downtown Roanoke, Inc. marketing specialist Jaime Clark had with her son.

"(He) told me it was his downtown. That kind of got my gears turning, knowing that people interact with our downtown differently and there's different things that everybody loves about downtown and maybe some things that people would love about downtown but maybe don't know. So it seemed like a fun way to try to spread the message," Clark said.

