New program at rescue mission helps homeless become more employable

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rescue Mission has a new program to help people who are homeless become more employable.

The new food handling certification is called Servsafe.

After several months at the rescue mission, Shawn Bayless is anxious to get a job in the food industry.

“I’ve been at the rescue mission for about nine months being homeless, and my goal is not to continue to be homeless, but better myself and move forward,” Bayless said.

Bayless just completed the Servsafe program with flying colors.

Bayless is one of several Tabitha participants enrolled in the mission’s new Servsafe class.

The group went through eight hours of instruction in safe food handling techniques.

Another participant, David McNeill says completing the food handlers program makes him feel more confident.

“I feel better about working here. Now I have more knowledge about how to make sure the food is safe,” McNeill said.

Those who pass the online exam at the end will receive a food handler’s certificate, hopefully giving them a leg up when applying for a job.

