New report shows increases in number of Alzheimer's patients, costs for care

SALEM, Va. - The number of Alzheimer's-related deaths is on the rise, and so is the cost to care for those with the disease, according to a new report.

Bonnie Scott moved to Salem last summer. Her journey here was not easy. Bonnie's husband has Alzheimer's. Last year, she made the tough decision to pick up and move their whole life from New York to better care for her husband.

"He is losing the ability to know what age he is. He's forgotten that his parents have passed. He wants to go home," said Scott.

The 2018 report from the Alzheimer's Association shows scary statistics about the disease. Every 65 seconds, someone in the United States will develop Alzheimer's dementia. Alzheimer's disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. and here in Virginia.

"As more folks, especially the Baby Boomers, are moving into their 70s now, we are going to see more diagnoses of Alzheimer's, until we have an effective disease-modifying treatment," said Sue Friendman, with the Alzheimer's Association.

The report also highlights a growing financial, physical and emotional toll on families and caregivers.

"My constant concern is him, 100 percent of the time. It's like having a child again. It's not impossible, it's very demanding," said Scott.

But it isn't all bad news. Officials with the Alzheimer's Association say that as the numbers climb, more money is being invested in research. The goal is to have an initial treatment opportunity for the disease available in 2020, and a treatment that will stop or reverse the deadly disease by 2025.

For a full look at the Alzheimer's Association report, click here.



