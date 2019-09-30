New Roanoke school signs say no to vaping, smoking, all tobacco use on school property

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke City Public Schools want to make sure its campuses stay smoke-free.

Starting this month, the district will be installing new tobacco-free signs at all its schools.

The push is the result of a new law that went into effect July 1.

The signs serve as a reminder to not use any tobacco or nicotine products on school property.

"We really don't want this to be a punishment. We really want this to be an educational piece. If we see someone using tobacco, whether it was during the school day or a sporting event or an event that has nothing to do with the school other than being on the property, we are simply asking folks and reminding them of the law and prohibiting themselves from using tobacco in any way, shape or form," said school district spokesman Justin McLeod.

The signs were purchased with the help of the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth.

