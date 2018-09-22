New Roanoke Valley ice rink christened with college hockey game

VINTON, Va. - Southwest Virginia's only year-round public ice skating rink was christened Friday night with some hockey.

The Virginia Tech Hokies hosted the University of Richmond at the LancerLot Sports Complex in Vinton. The rink is brand-new, and the athletic club put more than a $1 million into it. Now there's a year-round place for the public to skate and for recreational hockey. It took thousands of hours of work to get to this point and staff is excited for what's to come.

"What the programming needs is consistent year-round ice. The Rail Yard Dawgs will do their thing at the Berglund Center, and we'll have the youth and adult hockey here," LancerLot Sports Complex General Manager Joe Miller said. "It allows for the opportunity for programming to grow with consistent ice available throughout the year."

LancerLot continues the grand reopening celebration next Saturday with a free public skate, food trucks and more.

