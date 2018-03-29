New tenants to call former Allstate building home

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - The former Allstate building on Electric Road will soon have five new tenants.

Lucas & Kite law firm, Vistar Children's Eye Care Center, Vistar corporate offices, Fit Studio and an on-site cafe style restaurant are coming to the Roanoke County building, according to Metis Holdings, the building's owner.

Metis purchased the 165,000 square-foot building in 2015 to expand its insurance and risk management company.

Metis plans to occupy part of the building by summer of 2019, however, there are still two remaining spaces that need to be filled.

This facility projects to employ 250 people by 2019 and 600 people at its completion.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.