New traffic pattern on Route 220 following tanker fire

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - Drivers should be alert to a new traffic pattern on Route 220 after a massive tanker fire caused significant damage to the road earlier this week.

No one was hurt in Wednesday's fire, but it damaged a section of Route 220 North in Fincastle, close to the Peck Road/Martins Lane intersection. The traffic issues will be long-term, though there isn't a timeframe just yet, and it will also depend on the weather.

PHOTOS: Tanker crash

Northbound traffic will now be shifted into a single southbound lane. The speed limit is reduced to 35 mph.

All southbound traffic will still have to use the posted detour, which is Mary Alice Road to West Wind Road to Old Fincastle Road, which will take you back to Route 220.

Anyone who lives in between the detour will be able to get to their homes.

Tractor-trailers and large industrial vehicles should avoid Route 220 South. Instead, the Virginia Department of Transportation recommends using routes such as I-64 and I-81.

Eventually, VDOT plans to shift two-way traffic into the southbound lanes of Route 220 while crews make repairs in the northbound lanes.

Expect backups while this is happening.

