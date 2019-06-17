New Virginia Transportation Museum director to focus on storytelling

ROANOKE, Va. - The new director of the Virginia Museum of Transportation wants to focus more on storytelling.

Bob Sigman is six weeks into the job and says he’s excited to be back in Virginia. He’s worked in California on making classic Western movies and restoring and documenting the history that surrounds them.

His father-in-law lives in Bedford and has loved the Norfolk and Western Class J 611, which was a big draw for the museum for years. Sigman hopes to continue conversations with Amtrak to restart excursions on the prized locomotive.

In the meantime, he wants to better showcase stories featuring the local ties to many of the cars in the museum.

“The last five, six years have been dedicated to one narrative, and that’s the 611, which is a legacy and of course something to build on,” Sigman said. “But there’s a lot of great stories here … History buffs, general interest buffs, I just think we can do a better job of providing them with more information as to why these are relevant and interesting in the museum.”

Sigman wants to add to the elements highlighting aviation and biking history and the legacy of Norfolk and Western.

He also said he wants to make sure the museum can make money and use social media more effectively.

