New warrants shed more light on Williamson Road murder case

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are still investigating the murder of 30-year-old Chad Erndt, but new search warrants provide more details into what happened leading up to the shooting.

According to the search warrants, the man accused of killing Erndt had caused a scene inside of W.R. Brews on Williamson Road prior to the shooting. Witnesses say the man returned to the restaurant and shot Erndt.

Police also noted a black SUV caught on surveillance footage arriving before the shooting and leaving the area shortly after Erndt was shot. Police say the SUV is registered to the suspect's wife, and they later found the SUV with damage from a bullet.

The suspect is not being named because he has not been charged with a crime.

