New WWI exhibit set to open at Salem Museum

SALEM, Va. - An exhibit showcasing World War I and its impact on people in Southwest Virginia is getting ready to open at the Salem Museum.

It's called The Price We Paid: Salem and the Great War.

November marks a century since the end of World War I.

This exhibit will focus on the wartime experiences of families and soldiers from Salem. It features interactive designs, firsthand accounts, dramatic photos and never-before-seen artifacts, including dog tags of 15 soldiers from Salem.

"World War I is 100 years ago so a lot of people are starting to forget about it. The last World War I veteran died in 2011, so we're getting to a generation that just doesn't have that knowledge of people to talk to so it's even more important for us in Salem and the world to educate those about it," Salem Museum assistant director Alex Burke said.

The exhibit opens Saturday at 10 a.m. World War I re-enactors will be there for a full day of living history.

It will run through February.

