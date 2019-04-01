No details released on latest plans for Deschutes Brewery in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - City of Roanoke leaders are looking at the latest proposal from Deschutes Brewery on its plans to build a new brewery in the Star City.

A city spokeswoman said the city received the latest report by Sunday’s deadline. The city manager planned on briefing city council members on it Monday afternoon in a closed session.

Roanoke officials have not said whether or not Deschutes’ plans are moving forward.

In November, the company delayed its groundbreaking that was planned for June and said the whole project is up in the air. Deschutes initially said it would spend nearly $100 million and create more than 100 jobs.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.