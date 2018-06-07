No injuries reported, 1 person displaced after house fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - No injuries were reported and one person has been displaced after a house fire, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.

Crews were dispatched to the 3100 block of Shorthorn Drive around 7 p.m. Fire officials said crews reported smoke and flames coming from the two-story house.

A man was home when working smoke detectors alerted him to the fire, officials said. He was able to get out of the home and call 911.

Heavy fire, smoke and water damage were reported. Officials said career and volunteer crews from the Cave Spring, Back Creek and Clearbrook stations had the fire under control in about 40 minutes.

The man who lived in the home has been displaced and is staying with family, officials said.

Two cats were initially reported as missing. Officials said they were later found hiding in the home and appeared to be OK.

Fire investigators were at the scene to determine what caused the fire, officials said.

