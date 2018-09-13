Local residents fill sand bags as they prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on Sept. 11, 2018, in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

There is no more free sand in Roanoke County.

County officials have given away more than 5,000 sand bags since Wednesday to help people prepare for the potential for flooding.

The sheriff's office and inmates helped bag the sand and load it into cars.

ORIGINAL STORY

To help people prepare for potential flooding, Roanoke County has set up a sand-bagging station.

The station will be set up at the Brambleton Center on Brambleton Avenue, which is right across the street from Hardee's and Frank's Pizza.

The county bought 13 tons of sand to give away. There will be shovels and bags there, but you're welcome to bring your own if you would prefer to.

You don't have to live in Roanoke County to take advantage of this.

While the station was set to be open both Thursday and Friday, but due to the overwhelming demand, the station will be open until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.