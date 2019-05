ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are investigating after shots were fired into a home Monday night.

Police say no one was hurt in the incident, which happened shortly after 10:30 p.m., in the 3900 block of Vermont Avenue.

Officers responded and found damaged property and shell casings.

Police have no suspects at this time and the incident remains under investigation.

