Man goes to neighbor for help after being shot in the head in Southeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are investigating a shooting early Monday morning.

The call came in between 6:15 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., according to officers at the scene. They say a man walked outside and was shot in the area of Murray Avenue and 6th Street SE. He was shot in the head and went to a neighbor's house to call 911.

Only one shot was fired, according to police.

The victim was alert when police arrived and is expected to survive.

Police do not yet have a suspect.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.