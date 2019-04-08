Roanoke

Man goes to neighbor for help after being shot in the head in Southeast Roanoke

No arrests made

By Heather Butterworth - Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are investigating a shooting early Monday morning. 

The call came in between 6:15 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., according to officers at the scene. They say a man walked outside and was shot in the area of Murray Avenue and 6th Street SE. He was shot in the head and went to a neighbor's house to call 911. 

Only one shot was fired, according to police. 

The victim was alert when police arrived and is expected to survive. 

Police do not yet have a suspect. 

