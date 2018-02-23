No weapon found after rumor initiates search at Northside High School

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - The lockdown at Northside High School has been lifted.

The Roanoke County Police Department and state police checked the school and found no weapons.

Additionally, the police department has determined that the rumor was unsubstantiated and not credible.

The school says that parents who wish to come to the school can do so at this time as access to the school campus has reopened.

There is a heavy police presence at Northside High School.

An officer on the scene said police are investigating a rumor of a possible weapon at the high school. They are talking with students to get more information.

Northside High and Northside Middle are currently on a shelter in place as a precaution.

"This is only a rumor and is unconfirmed," according to the school's web page.

Parents are being asked not to come to the campus, as they will not be allowed into the building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.