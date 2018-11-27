Nonprofits depleted by hurricane relief in need of more donations this Giving Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. - After a busy shopping season and several natural disasters this year, now it's time to give back.

Tuesday is Giving Tuesday, a day devoted to giving back to charitable causes.

Last year, the one-day promotion raised more than $300 million in 24 hours.

It's also a big day for nonprofits in our area, like Angels of Assisi, which helped provide relief in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

"We spent a lot of our resources because we actually sent vans down to North Carolina, South Carolina to actually clear out the shelters and bring the animals back to Roanoke,” said Kathleen Legg, director of community engagement at Angels of Assisi.

Angels of Assisi is asking for money and animal food donations.

Click here to find a list of organizations participating in Giving Tuesday.

