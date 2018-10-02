Northam awards Roanoke's summer enrichment program $2 million

ROANOKE, Va.- - Governor Northam awards $2,407,617 to support the extended-year program for Roanoke City.

Roanoke City Schools Summer Enrichment Program RCPS+ qualifies as an extended-year school.

Students in elementary and middle school can voluntarily attend the enrichment program to prevent the summer slide.

The grant money allows them to have the extension of the school year by six weeks into the summer.

The program was awarded a million dollars more this year than last.

"Staffing and transportation are the main course during the summer program. But it also allows us for resources, additional field trips and different things that we don't have to in a regular school year. And what we do is, after we use them during the summer, we implement them into the regular school year," said Greg Johnston, Executive Director For K5 instruction.

The recent grant money is for programs at Fairview Elementary, Fishburn Park Elementary, Garden City Elementary, Highland Park Elementary, Lincoln Terrace Elementary, Monterey Elementary, Morningside Elementary, Preston Park Elementary, Roanoke Academy for Math and Science Elementary, Round Hill Elementary, Virginia Heights Elementary and Wasena Elementary.

