Northam wants to make trucking industry foot some of the bill for I-81 improvements

SALEM, Va. - Gov. Ralph Northam wants to raise certain taxes to fund safety improvements for I-81, he announced on Thursday morning in Salem.

The General Assembly had already passed legislation that dedicated $151 million to the corridor improvement plan. Northam is making amendments to those bills.

The amendments would raise truck registration fees, diesel tax, and road tax rates. There would also be a 2.1 percent increase in the regional motor fuels tax along I-81.

I-95 and I-64 would also receive $40 million and $28 million, respectively.

