Northern Virginia church group rehabbing homes in Roanoke this week

ROANOKE, Va. - Members of a church in northern Virginia are in Roanoke this week, helping rehab abandoned homes.

The group from Leesburg United Methodist Church is working with REACH.

REACH is an organization in Roanoke formed in 2010 to bring abandoned homes in the southeast part of the city back to life.

The group, from Leesburg, is helping the organization work on two houses in the 1600 block of Dale Avenue.

"I think it's really important to feel this joy that you get from giving back to the community, especially in one of these communities where it was thriving and it was so vibrant," church member Kate Bentley said.

