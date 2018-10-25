Northwest Roanoke community joins together for solidarity walk

ROANOKE, Va. - There were more than 200 shots fired and overdose calls combined in the last three months according to the Roanoke Police Department. With that in mind, cops, church leaders and parents with kids in tow took to the streets. Walking through their Northwest Roanoke neighborhood, they were out to make a statement.

The message was that they live, work and play in this neighborhood too and generalizations of the neighborhood aren't fully true. They know it won't solve crime overnight, but they see it as a step in the right direction.

"We want to be a presence in this community, to let this neighborhood know that we love them, we care for them, we're interested in what's going on here," First Church of the Brethren Pastor Dava Hensley said.

Hensley is the captain of this ship, pulling together the resources to make it happen. You may have your ideas of Northwest Roanoke and these folks have heard them all. Melanie Morris is the Director of the Roanoke Prevention Alliance and knows good kids are here and wants them to stay away from drugs and drinking.

"That's a challenge in every community across our nation right now and we know kids like to experiment with things so we're always trying to talk to parents and tell them how important it is to have the conversation with kids," Morris said.

But crime remains one of the biggest stories on the streets of the neighborhood. Roanoke Officer Joshua Johnson knows together we can all do better.

"I think talking to people, understanding the system and just navigating that system is difficult so instead it's Officer Johnson, I have a complaint in my neighborhood. It's Melanie Morris, I can call her up I have a face to that name," Johnson said.

By stroller and bootstrap they marched on more than half a mile. A wave there, a smile here, that's really all it takes.

"You're not in this by yourself, we are a neighborhood, we are the northwest neighborhood and we think that's important for all of us to remember that," Hensley said.

They know they're not solving problems overnight. But some helping hands go a long way turning strangers into friends. Organizers were pleasantly surprised with the number of people who showed up to walk, coming from a variety of backgrounds. They're hoping to roll with the success and do more of these walks in the future.

