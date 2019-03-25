NRV seeking proposals for broadband internet

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va.- - Montgomery County and the City of Radford want to connect residents in rural areas to better internet. The two localities are launching a broadband plan.

County leaders say there's strong internet coverage closer to town but slows down in areas like Riner, Shawsville and Elliston.

"It's an opportunity for us to study existing assets in the community. We're going to take an inventory of the current providers and also take a look at where we have gaps In coverage throughout the county. Then, once we have information back as part of the study, we'll sit down with prospective providers and discuss how we can better serve those in underserved area of the county," said Montgomery County Administrator Craig Meadows.

The New River Valley Regional Commission will be issuing a community-wide survey related to broadband for citizens and businesses in April.

RPF's are due April 25 by 3 p.m.

