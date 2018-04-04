Number of motorcyclist fatalities in 2017 is highest in Virginia in a decade

ROANOKE, Va. - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is urging motorcyclists as well as motorists to do their part to prevent deaths.

“We see speeders. We see people not obeying the traffic lights or stop signs,” Fatima Foster, an officer of the Roanoke City police, said.

According to the DMV, more than 100 motorcyclists were killed in 2017 on Virginia roadways, compared to 72 in 2016.

That is the highest number of fatalities in Virginia in a decade.

Foster said one of the leading factors they've seen in fatal motorcycle crashes involved is alcohol.

“That's one crucial factor. It's just like driving a car. If you're driving under some type of impairment, whether it's alcohol or drug related, you're putting yourself at greater risk of getting involved in a crash,” Foster said.

Matthew Bates, general manager of Star City Powersports, has been riding for 20 years.

He said he's seen an uptick in the number of motorcyclists coming in to buy a motorcycle, making him more concerned about safety.

“Speed is all in your control,” Bates said.

In 2017, Roanoke City had 16 motorcycle crashes, Lynchburg had 15 and Danville City had 25.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.