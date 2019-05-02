Oak Grove improvements unveiled

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - New restaurants, shops, better transportation and improved intersections are just some of the ways Roanoke city and county officials want to improve the Oak Grove area along Electric Road from Oak Plaza to Keagy Village near the city-county line.

Christopher Luby just moved to the area last year and he's excited for what's in store.

"Vital," Luby said. "Vital to the growth of the community."

Abdou Hassan opened Highlander Pizza in Oak Grove Plaza 10 years ago.

"This is in the middle of Salem and Roanoke. So, this is a good spot, a good neighborhood," Hassan said.

He'd like to see the shopping center grow.

"When you make upgrades to this area and you make more places here, that makes people more interested to come to Oak Grove," Hassan said.

Plans also include landscaping and improving Oak Grove Park.

"If we have parks and we invest in these parks," Luby said. "We make them central to our identity as a community. Our kids want to be there. Our kids want to be outside."

The Reimagine Oak Grove plan is a long term vision for the area using feedback from the community for the community.

"I think this is going to be a good idea. I think it's going to be good for business too," Hassan said.

"It's a neat opportunity and I think it should be embraced," Luby said.

There is another open house at Oak Grove Elementary on Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.

Officials are still tweaking the Oak Grove Center plans and you can still give input online until May 31.

