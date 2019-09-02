Salem's O'Brien Meats closes doors for good after 45 years

SALEM, Va. - A Salem staple for nearly half a century, O'Brien Meats announced Monday that it has closed its doors for good.

The butcher shop posted to its Facebook page on Labor Day with the announcement.

The post reads:

"After 45 years in business at 26 W. Main Street, the O'Brien family has decided to close O'Brien Meats. We do so with extreme gratitude to our longtime and faithful customers, the vendors we have partnered with, our outstanding employees, and the beautiful City of Salem. We thank God for the privilege of serving this community for more than four decades, and we look forward to what is in store for our family and the store property in the future. As always, we appreciate you, and we thank you fo ryour prayers and support over the years!"

