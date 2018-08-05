Officers injured during pursuit after assault

ROANOKE, Va. - Officers responded to a call about a disorder in the 1100 block of Orange Avenue NW on Saturday around 9:45 p.m., police said.

When officers arrived, they said they witnessed a felony assault and attempted to arrest the suspect.

The man attempted to run away on foot, police said.

Officers chased the man in their patrol cars.

During the pursuit, the man ran in front of the leading patrol car.

This caused the officer to brake abruptly, and the following patrol car hit the lead car.

The officers were treated at the scene for minor injuries and transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

The suspect is under the age of 18.

He was arrested at the scene and charged with throwing a missile into an occupied vehicle, eluding and resisting arrest.





