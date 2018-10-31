Roanoke authorities investigating related shots-fired calls

ROANOKE, Va. - UPDATE

Officers responded to the Applebee's Bar & Grill on Valley View Boulevard after a call for a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived on the scene, they say they did not identify a victim or a suspect. No arrests have been made, and they believe there is no danger to the public.

Authorities say the incident may be related to the scene on Peters Creek Road.

ORIGINAL STORY

Roanoke Police are in Northwest Roanoke after a call of shots fired, according to city authorities.

Officers are on scene in the 2700 block of Peters Creek Road.

Authorities say they do not believe there is a danger to the public at this time.



