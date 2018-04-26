Old Dominion to perform in Roanoke this fall

ROANOKE, Va. - A band with local ties returns to the Star City for a performance at the Berglund Center this fall.

Old Dominion has announced a stop in Roanoke as part of a nationwide tour. They’ll be performing at the Berglund Center on Saturday, October 27, alongside Granger Smith and High Valley.

The band, whose lead singer and drummer are both from Botetourt County, was just named group of the year at the 53rd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards earlier this month.

Happy Endings, the Old Dominion’s latest album, made it to the number one spot on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart and number seven in the Billboard All Genre category.

Some of their most popular songs include “Written in the Sand,” “Break Up With Him,” “Snapback,” and “Shut Me Up.”

The band’s drummer, Whit Sellers, was raised in the Roanoke Valley, attending Lord Botetourt High School. Lead singer Matt Ramsey graduated from James River High School.

One of Ramsey’s former teachers, Dorothy Barnett, says although she’s retired from James River High School, she’s been keeping up with him and his family, following his success since high school.

“He was the first person to bring the talent show here,” says Barnett. “He wanted a venue for his band. It’s not the same band he has now, but he wanted a venue for that. So he went to the principal and said, ‘Can we have a talent show?’ He started the talent show and it’s still going today, and this was back in 1995 or 1996.”

She says after graduating college at VCU, Ramsey worked at a stained glass company for a while before launching his music career. Barnett still has a copy of Ramsey’s first album as a solo artist, Mile Zero, which was released in 2002.

“Matt has made it big. But he’s still that small town boy, because he hasn’t lost that humbleness. He’s a person that doesn’t forget his roots,” she says.

Barnett says Ramsey comes back to Botetourt County every year to volunteer at the local food bank. He often brings along a few of his band members to put on a show and raise money for the food bank. It’s an event that quickly sells out each year.

Tickets to the concert go on sale Friday, May 4 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices start at $31.50 with additional options at $41.50 and $61.50.

For more information on the Old Dominion concert at the Berglund Center and how to buy tickets, click here.

