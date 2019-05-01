Oliver W. Hill Justice Center honors legacy of civil rights attorney

ROANOKE, Va.- - The Roanoke City Courthouse is officially Oliver W. Hill Justice Center. The ceremony was attended by people from all across the commonwealth, including his family and the Oliver Hill Foundation.

The civil rights lawyer was involved in the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision. His son says his father's legacy will live on through his work.

"He taught me that nothing is impossible. They started out with a small team of lawyers from Howard University Law School going against the top firms in the country. And because they had justice on their side, they were able to win and he was very impressed with a lot of the young people involved in the struggle," said Oliver Hill Jr.

This is the second building in Roanoke named honor of Hill. A historical marker in front of his childhood home on Gilmer Avenue in the Gainsboro neighborhood was dedicated in November.

