Winter Olympics create new interest in curling, an age-old sport

RICHMOND, Va. - Competition starts Thursday for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games. Worldwide, more than 3.6 billion people are expected to watch a portion of the games over the next two and a half weeks.

In Russia four years ago, curling turned out to be one of the most watched competitions. One the first Monday of curling coverage, more than 5 million people tuned in for the five curling telecasts that day-- making it the top-rated sport of the day, according to the NBC Sports research team.

Curling is a sport that's more than 500 years old, tracing its roots back to Scotland in the 1500s. It made its first Olympic debut in 1924, but didn't return as an official competitive event until the winter games of 1998.

If it seems like a relatively new sport, that's why -- it's only received worldwide coverage for about 20 years.

"The Olympics has been a huge part of it," says Travis Hamilton, president of the Curling Club of Virginia. "When I moved to the states in 2005, no one knew much about curling and now there are curling clubs all over the East Coast, actually all over the U.S."

Hamilton says in Canada, where he grew up, curling was just a part of life. He says a big part of his gym class in school was devoted to learning how to curl, a sport that has been well-played in Canada for hundreds of years.

Right now, the closest place to curl is in Richmond, with the Curling Club of Virginia, but a Roanoke woman is working to start a club in the Star City as well. For more on her efforts and how to get involved, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.