One charged, another hospitalized after truck crashes into downtown Roanoke building

ROANOKE, Va. - Police charged one man after a pickup truck crashed into a downtown Roanoke building Wednesday afternoon.

At about 2:30 p.m., the truck ran into the back of a sedan and then crashed into the offices for the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra at 128 Campbell Ave. SW, according to Roanoke police.

Police say a woman was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, while the driver of the truck, 59-year-old Cornell Bowling, of Roanoke, was charged with failure to maintain control of a vehicle.

