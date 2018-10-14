One confirmed death after a head-on collision involving a dump truck on Bent Mountain Road

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County police say one person is dead after a dump truck carrying dirt and gravel hit a sedan head-on in the 8200 block of Bent Mountain Road.

Police say it happened just before 3 p.m. Sunday, just past Back Creek Elementary School.

They say both the vehicles ran over the ravine.

Bent Mountain Road is now closed between the 7900 block and 8300 block; drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Detours have been set up sending people through the Blue Ridge Parkway and Sugar Camp Creek Road.

Roanoke County police and fire, as well s officials with the Virginia Department of Transportation are at the scene tonight.

We have a crew headed there now and will update you on this incident as we learn more.

