BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - One person is dead after a tractor-trailer crash in Botetourt County late Monday morning, according to state police.

The crash involving an SUV and tractor-trailer happened shortly before noon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 at mile marker 150, which is close to the Cracker Barrel exit.

One southbound lane is still closed.

As of 1:03 p.m., traffic was backed up four miles.

